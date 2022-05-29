Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) Lance Naik Bappaditya Khutia, who died in an accident in Ladakh region along with six of his compatriots, was honoured by Indian Army jawans and the West Bengal Police on Sunday as his mortal remains arrived here by air.

The body was taken to his hometown in Kharagpur area of Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district from the airport in a flower-bedecked Army truck.

Also Read | Pakistani Delegation Arrives in India for Talks on Water Dispute.

Born on April 15, 1988, he had joined the Army in 2009, a family member said. He is survived by wife, 11-month-old daughter and parents, the family member said.

On reaching hometown, Army jawans and West Bengal Police personnel paid their last respects to Khutia. His remains were then confined to the flames.

Also Read | Nepal Plane Crash: Thane Couple, Their 2 Children on Board Missing Plane; Kin Asked to Contact Embassy, Say Police.

Hundreds of people thronged the place near his residence to catch a final glimpse of Khutia.

He was among the seven Army jawans killed on May 27 when their bus fell in Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)