Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane has reached the academy to review the passing out parade of 141st Course cadet at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune on Friday.

The event is being conducted under the strict Covid-19 guidelines. The academy has not invited the parents or guests in the parade to follow the Covid protocols.

The NDA is the joint services academy of the armed forces where cadets receive training together before they proceed to their respective service academies for further pre-commissioning training.

Earlier on Wednesday, Army Chief Naravane laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of 75th Infantry Day. (ANI)

