New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Thursday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali.

Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information- Indian Army said, "General MM Naravane COAS and All Ranks of IndianArmy extend greetings on the occasion of Diwali. On this day, let us remember the valour and sacrifice of our Bravehearts."

This year Diwali is being celebrated on Thursday, that is, November 4. People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali and wished for the festival to bring "happiness, prosperity and good fortune." Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished people on the festival. (ANI)

