Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): On the second day of his two-day visit to the Kashmir Valley, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday.

The COAS accompanied by the Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General YK Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey, visited the formations and units, wherein the local Commanders briefed the COAS on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to foil infiltration by terrorists from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The COAS interacted with the troops and complimented them for their high morale and the high state of operational preparedness, as per an official press release.

While appreciating the current state of peace prevailing along the Line of Control, Naravane cautioned all commanders and troops to not let their guard down and to remain prepared to meet any emerging security challenges effectively.

The Army Chief also complimented all Government agencies for their close coordination in maintaining peace in the region and reaching out to the people wholeheartedly to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On arrival in Srinagar on Wednesday, the Army Chief, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey visited units and formations in the hinterland where he was briefed by the local Commanders on the existing security situation and the measures being taken to identify and target the over-ground workers (OGWs)'s network involved in radicalisation and recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks.

While interacting with troops yesterday, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) expressed his appreciation to the jawans and commanders who are relentlessly battling the dual challenges of Pakistan abetted terror and the global pandemic. He further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively. (ANI)

