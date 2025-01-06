Poonch/Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) The Army on Monday thwarted an attempt by a woman to cross over to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) following a domestic dispute in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.

Shaheen Akhtar, 35, wife of Mohd Akram Faiza, was intercepted by Army troops near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur sector while attempting to cross into PoK, they said.

Also Read | PLI Scheme 1.1 Launched: HD Kumaraswamy Launches Second Round of Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Steel Sector To Boost Production.

After thorough questioning and necessary verification, Shaheen was handed over to her family members.

The woman is a resident of Mohalla Jatna in the Shahpur belt. Shaheen's husband is currently working in Saudi Arabia. Angry over a quarrel with her in-laws, she tried to cross to PoK, the sources said.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Panaji: Russian National Attacked by Stray Dogs, Woman Suffers Stingray Bite at Beaches in Goa.

The local police and administration have been informed, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)