Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Katiyar, on Tuesday hailed Operation Sindoor, saying the Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the Ex-servicemen Rally to commemorate 60 years of the 1965 India-Pakistan War, Lt Gen Katiyar said that Operation Sindoor was successful due to the support from the administration, ex-servicemen and local people.

He said, "Terrorists killed our innocent people in the Pahalgam attack. The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. Operation Sindoor was successful as we got the support from the administration, ex-servicemen and local people."

He assured the public of the Indian Army's readiness to thwart future attacks by the neighbouring nation.

"Pakistan will try to attack us again; they always try to do a Pahalgam-like attack, and we have to be alert. I assure you that the India Army is ready to thwart any nefarious designs of Pakistan," he said.

Recounting the 1965 war, he said that the reason for Pakistan's defeat was that they underestimated the patriotism of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We won the trust of the people of the nation after defeating Pakistan in the 1965 war, and that trust is intact today. Pakistan had an aim to capture Jammu and Kashmir. About 10,000 Razakars trained by the Pakistani army infiltrated. But they made a mistake in measuring the patriotism of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. With the help of the public, the Indian Army chased them away," Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also lauded the Indian Army for the success of Operation Sindoor.

"In Operation Sindoor Indian Army gave a befitting reply and targeted the terror camps. I want to thank and appreciate the 26th Infantry Division, which was part of Operation Sindoor, and also VDG members," Sinha said.

As per a press release from the Ministry of Defence, September 23, 2025, marked the 60th anniversary of the ceasefire that ended the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The war began in early September 1965 following Pakistan's infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Air Force (IAF) maintained air superiority and provided critical support to the Indian Army on multiple fronts.

Its role included swift and precise attacks on enemy airbases at Lahore, Sargodha and Peshawar, degrading the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) operational capability, the press release said. (ANI)

