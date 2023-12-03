New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): As a part of Eastern Command's Initiative to look after the war widows and next of kin, five Veer Naaris (war widows) and their dependents, hailing from Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh were felicitated and were given cheques in a solemn function held at Station Headquarters Tawang, a statement said.

Tawang Military Station Commander Brigadier Vipul Singh Rajput and Lt Col Aniruddha Bhuyan of HQ 51 Sub Area addressed the veterans.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Kanker District To Set an Example Through All Women-Led Vote-Counting (Watch Video).

The Station Commander assured the war veterans of all the help and assistance that could be provided to them.

The function was concluded after interaction with the Veterans and their families, tea followed by a group photograph.

Also Read | Delhi Brawl Video: Meitei Man, Family Assaulted by Poumai Group in Late-Night Confrontation in Maharani Bagh.

Earlier in 2021, a special event was organized in Mumbai by the Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust to felicitate the widows of Indian Army Officers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Nidarshana Gowani, Founder of the trust, applauded the women for their courage and determination in the face of such irreparable loss. The women received a token of appreciation from the trust in recognition of their efforts in continuing to lead a dignified life and bringing up their children in an exemplary manner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)