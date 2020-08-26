Jammu, Aug 26 (PTI) The Army on Wednesday organised 'Northern Command Equipment Display 2020' in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir in its effort to promote Make-in-India initiative in defence technology, a defence spokesman said.

Chief of Staff, Northern Command, Lieutenant General C Bansi Ponnappa inaugurated the event which was attended by defence industry experts from different parts of the country, including Delhi and Bengaluru, he said.

The display not only served to showcase cutting edge technologies and innovative products to meet the complex challenges faced by security forces in Northern Command, but also acted as an ideal platform for mutual exchange of ideas between the Indian defence industry and the Army.

“The technologies and products on display covered a wide canvas, the prominent being, counter drone systems, alternative energy sources, situational awareness control measures, training aids amongst others,” the spokesman said.

He said the interaction with defence industry experts has resulted in furthering the relationship with the common objective of developing customised and effective solutions for the Army, and progress towards self-reliance in the Indian defence industry to align with the government initiative of Make-in-India.

