Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 28 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) and Army Institute of Nursing on Thursday for building the campus of the institute in Guwahati.

As per a release, the MoU was signed by Major General RD Sharma, Chairman AIN (General-officer-Commanding, HQ 51 Sub Area) on behalf of the Army Institute of Nursing, Guwahati and Dr YL Singh, Group General Manager, NPCC, at HQ 51 Sub Area.

Earlier, the Indian Army played a pivotal role in ensuring that even the remotest and Naxal-affected areas of Maharashtra participated in the state's assembly elections held on November 20. The Indian Army, alongside other security forces, mobilised critical resources to enable voters in these challenging regions to cast their ballots, the release said.

The Indian Army deployed two advanced light helicopters to augment the much-needed air effort to facilitate the movement of election officials and logistics, including electronic voting machines (EVMs), to areas lacking surface connectivity, especially those affected by Naxalism. This effort ensured that the election process was successfully carried out, even in the most difficult and remote locations.

From November 17 to 20, the Indian Army, along with its partner forces, flew a total of 140 sorties over 77 hours, transporting 925 passengers and 8,385 kilograms of cargo. Of this, the Indian Army conducted 17 sorties, clocking approximately 22 hours of flight time and carrying 124 passengers.

During the de-induction phase, from November 20 to 21, the forces collectively flew 56 sorties over 23 hours, moving 408 passengers and 6,980 kilograms of cargo. The Indian Army alone conducted 9 sorties, totalling 10 hours of flight time and carrying 73 passengers. (ANI)

