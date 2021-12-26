Jammu, Dec 26 (PTI) The Indian Army on Sunday organized an interactive session with Village Defence Committee members of the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.

Also Read | ‘Kashi Film Festival’ to Be Held For the First Time in Varanasi, Will Give New Identity to Uttar Pradesh.

He said 57 VDC members of Bhajmasta and Gandri blocks participated in the event which was also optimally utilised for imparting training on weapon handling and maintenance to them.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes 23-Year-Old Woman In Bhopal, Blackmails Her After Making Objectionable Video; Case Registered.

VDCs have played a significant role in assisting forces in counter-terrorism operations earlier, the spokesperson said, adding they are an important part of society and assist in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The spokesperson said the security situation was also discussed in detail amid the occurrences of insurgency incidents in the adjoining areas.

Towards the end, the VDC members expressed gratitude to the Army for the initiative and vowed for their continued help in maintaining peace in the region, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)