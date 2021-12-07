Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) The mortal remains of soldier Bhagwanaram Nehra, who was killed in an operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to flames in his village in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday, officials said.

His five-year-old son lit the funeral pyre in the presence of a large number of people in Dugoli village in Dhod area of Sikar.

While people bid adieu to Nehra with teary eyes, his father said he was grieved and pained but proud of his son who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

"I will get my grandson well educated and send him in the service of the country as well," Nehra's father said.

Nehra was cremated with military honours as the people raised slogans such as 'Bhagwanaram Amar Rahe' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

Police quoting his family members said Nehra was planning to come home on leave on December 7 but he was killed in action before he could arrive in Sikar. He was to attend the wedding of his nephew on December 10 and another wedding in the family of in-laws the next day.

