Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 9 (ANI): A joint Scuba and Combat Diving Exercise was conducted by the Indian Army PARA (Special Forces) and the Indian Navy MARINE COMMANDOS (MARCOS) in Sikkim at an altitude of 17,000 feet, from 30 August to 5 September, said a press release from Defence PRO on Monday.

During the training, participants carried out open circuit air diving, closed circuit pure oxygen diving, dives up to a depth of 17 metres in extreme cold-water conditions, and combat night diving.

Conducted amidst treacherous terrain and freezing waters, the exercise showcased the exceptional professionalism, adaptability and courage of the Special Forces of the Indian Army and the elite Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy. The high-altitude environment added unique challenges, reinforcing operational readiness and expanding the limits of combat diving capability.

Such training is essential to prepare soldiers for future battlefields where unpredictability is the only constant. Operating in rarefied high-altitude conditions, executing precision tasks in freezing waters, and integrating combat diving into joint operations strengthens resilience and versatility. Exercises of this nature also enhance jointmanship between the Services, sharpen specialised combat skills, and ensure that India's elite forces remain mission-ready across diverse terrains--from the high Himalayas to the deep seas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Team Commander stated, "Training in these extreme conditions tests every aspect of a soldier's endurance, skill and mental strength. It ensures that when called upon, our teams can operate effectively in any environment, no matter how harsh or demanding. This exercise reflects the spirit of jointmanship and the commitment of our elite forces to remain prepared for every challenge." (ANI)

