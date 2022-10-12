Kochi, Oct 12 (PTI) The first ever army recruitment rally in Kerala under the Agnipath Scheme was conducted at Government Physical Education College, Kozhikode from October 1 to 10, the Defence PRO said on Wednesday.

The recruitment was held to select the candidates from seven districts of North Kerala--Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur and Palakkad along with the Union Territories of Mahe and Lakshadweep, the Defence release said.

The registration was open from August 5 to September 3 and a total of 28,740 candidates had registered for the rally which included 28,606 from North Kerala, 63 from Mahe and 71 from Lakshadweep.

The state government supported the Indian Army in its administrative arrangements including provisions for covered sheds and shelters for the candidates, furniture, water and food at a subsidised rates through Kudumbashree, a self help group in Kerala, the release said.

Of the 28,740 registered candidates, only 18,872 of them physically reported for the rally, registering a footfall of little over 65 per cent, it said.

The next army recruitment rally for seven districts of south Kerala would be held at Kollam from November 15.

"For female candidates from Kerala and Karnataka, a common rally would be held at Bengaluru from November 1-3. Only those candidates who receive online admit cards through their registered email are permitted to attend the rally," it said.

