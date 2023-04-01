Kalimpong, April 1: A driver went missing after an Indian Army truck while on operational duty moving from Gangtok towards Sevoke road skidded off the road and fell into Teesta River on Saturday. The driver and one passenger were in the truck.

The passenger managed to jump out of the moving vehicle, sustained injuries and is being treated at Military Hospital. "Driver went into the water with the vehicle. Search for the driver and recovery of the vehicle is ongoing," the Army official said. West Bengal Accident: Two Tourists Killed, Five Critical as Car Rams into Truck in Siliguri.

The official further said that the cause of the accident is being ascertained.

Army divers have been deployed to assist in rescue and search operations. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Truck Collides With Pickup in Banda, One Injured (Watch Video).

SP Kalimpong and civilian divers and rafters are also assisting in the search and rescue efforts. Army and civilian recovery cranes are assisting in pulling vehicles out of water.

