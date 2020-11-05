Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others -- Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda -- have been sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday by Alibag District Magistrate Court in connection with Anvay Naik suicide case.

"It is a big victory for us. MCR (magisterial custody remand) is granted on the very first day. Police custody refused and magistrate custody has been granted. We have filed our bail application, it has been kept for arguments. It will be decided tomorrow," Arnab Goswami's lawyer, Gaurav Parker said while speaking to the reporters here.

Meanwhile, condemning the arrest of Goswami in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) on Wednesday termed it as a violation of the Supreme Court guidelines to protect the rights of the arrestees.

Earlier on Wednesday, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.

Goswami has alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son, and wife have been physically assaulted. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence and allegedly physically assaulted his family members and him.

Republic TV channel has telecasted visuals of Mumbai police entering Goswami's residence and what appears to be a scuffle. (ANI)

