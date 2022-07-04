Jammu, Jul 4 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday finalized arrangements for two-day Sarthal Devi Yatra, scheduled to commence on July 7, an official spokesman said.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Sham Lal finalized the arrangements at a joint meeting of officers and members of the Shri Sarthal Devi Management Council, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Police Launch Manhunt for Food Delivery Boy Misbehaving with Woman Cyclists.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shafqat Hussain Bhatt also attended the meeting which was informed that the traditional yatra would proceed from Gouri Shankar Mandir Sarkoot on July 7 afternoon towards Sarthal Shrine and the Holy Chhari will be received by the priest in the temple in the evening.

"Hawan will conclude on July 8 on the temple premises and the yatra will return to Kishtwar on the same day," the spokesman said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Poll 2022: Authorities Look for Solution After Dead Man Wins Sarpanch Election in Sagar District.

Lal directed the departments concerned to ensure all basic amenities at Gouri Shankar Mandir Sarkoot, at the shrine and enroute.

Regarding the security arrangements and availability of fire tenders, the SSP said that a foolproof security plan has been framed for the smooth and safe conduct of the yatra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)