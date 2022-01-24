New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the husband of Punjab minister Razia Sultana, Mohammad Sultana, should be arrested in connection with alleged hate speech in Malerkotla district during the election campaign.

Puri also said that neither Congress nor Navjot Singh Sidhu has apologised for his inflammatory speech, which means that he has their approval.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman Accuses Neighbour of Assault, Sexual Harassment in Lucknow; Case Lodged.

"We have submitted a complaint to ECI, requesting them to take action against Mustafa as this is a violation of the model code of conduct." he said.

He further said that Mustafa, who was a former state DGP and currently one of the advisors of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, had allegedly given a provocative speech. Puri alleged, "Mustafa said 'I swear to Allah, I will not allow anybody to conduct events during the election campaign'. It is the fundamental right to hold a political rally."

Also Read | Cyber Criminals Transferred Rs 12 Crore From 100 Different Bank Accounts of AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank in Hyderabad.

The Union Minister also said that it is really sad that there has been no apology neither from Congress nor Navjot Singh Sidhu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)