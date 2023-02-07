Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) Newly sworn-in additional judge Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri's shift to the Bench from the Bar was propelled by an impressive legal career spanning over a quarter century of deep dive into civil, criminal, tax and labour practice.

Her hands-on experience and excellent grasp of legalities helped her build a solid reputation as a bright lawyer and no wonder, she has also held the position of Assistant Solicitor General at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Gifted with a bold voice, her public speeches, some of which are available even now in the social media, demonstrate that she is both well-read and articulate. In the past, she was associated with the BJP, the ruling party at the Centre. In a Tamil television show, she had placed brilliant arguments backing the BJP-led Union government and highlighted the Central schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the need for the Tamil Nadu people to 'change' their thinking. She has, however, been in the limelight only recently after a section of the legal fraternity objected to her elevation as judge objecting to her 'hate' speeches against minorities.

A memorandum submitted recently to the President and the Supreme Court Collegium, by members of the Madras High Court Bar claimed that she had made objectionable comments vis-a-vis minorities while speaking on threat to national security. Gowri's 'regressive views' are completely antithetical to the foundational Constitutional values and reflect her deep-rooted religious bigotry, they had alleged.

On such allegations, the BJP and other Right wing sources said that anyone's comments, if 'taken out of context' could be easily projected as objectionable. Aspects like the question posed, the attendant circumstances including the role of 'negative influencers of socio-cultural, the religious and demographic aspects' have a bearing on the answer given. They, however, declined to elaborate or go on record. Lawyers too did not come forward to comment since the objection to her elevation has now been given a 'legal quietus.'

In social media platforms, sympathisers of the Dravidian movement and Leftists on the one side and supporters of the BJP and Saffron outfits on the other side were exchanging snide remarks over her elevation as judge. A few natives of Kanyakumari district opined that the name 'Victoria' is a Catholic name. It is, however, popular among others as well and 'Maharani,' is among the known connotations.

The Dravidar Kazhagam, the parent body of the ruling DMK and the inspiration for several outfits in Tamil Nadu demanded social justice in appointment of judges and underscored that Gowri had prefixed the Hindi word 'Chowkidar' to her name in 2019, a term used by the Saffron party to counter the campaign of arch rival Congress party.

Gowri was born in Kanyakumari district on May 21, 1973 and she was a first generation lawyer. Belonging to a village, West Neiyur in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, she is an alumnus of Government Madurai Law College. She began practice in 1995. Her family stood behind her like a rock in helping her establish legal practice.

Speaking after being sworn in as additional judge, she said she bowed to the 'noble feet of my husband Thiru Thulasi Muthu Ram' who stood by her in all her 'experiments'...facilitating 'the flow of my life like an enchanting river without stagnation.' She thanked her two daughters.

Also, she said: "I bow to the noble feet of all the elder brother and sister judges who are on the dais and who are watching from my beloved Madurai Bench.." She also thanked members of the Bar and sought their blessings.

She cited a quote of Swami Vivekananda and said she is conscious that she is handed over the 'greatest responsibility of being a judge' to work for the cause of the 'unheard and the oppressed voices of the poorest of the poor.'

She said she would work towards liberating the marginalised, 'scuttle' inequalities of society and nurture fraternity in the diverse country. "With all humility, I undertake to dispense justice in realising the dreams of the makers of our Constitution. Thank You. Jai Hind."

The memorandum to Murmu and the Collegium signed by 22 lawyers including senior advocates N G R Prasad, R Vaigai, Anna Mathew, D Nagasaila and Sudha Ramalingam, said that Gowri was the general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha.

"We write with a sense of foreboding, in these troubled times, when the judiciary is facing unprecedented and unwarranted criticism from the executive, as we are apprehensive that appointments such as these may pave the way for undermining the independence of the judiciary," the memorandum said. It is extremely critical, at this juncture, to safeguard the institution from being weakened by its own administrative action, the memorandum said.

While the Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea seeking to restrain Gowri from taking oath as additional judge, sources close to the petitioners said that the apex court's ruling signalled the end of the matter and there appeared to be no scope to take the legal fight forward.

The sources told PTI that the petitioners are not activists and taking up the matter to the SC to oppose Gowri's appointment was a duty to safeguard, preserve and protect the independence of the Judiciary and the values of the Constitution.

The petitioner-lawyers are Anna Mathew, Sudha Ramalingam and D Nagasaila who in their plea referred to the alleged hate speeches made by Gowri against Muslims and Christians.

