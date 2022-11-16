New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Keeping its classic soul in mind, four noted artists have freely explored the ancient Sanskrit epic Mahabharata in an ongoing exhibition.

"Exploring the Epic Mahabharata", being held at Art Magnum Gallery here, features the works of artists Aditya Basak, Chandra Bhattacharjee, Jaya Ganguly, and Samir Aich. It is curated by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya.

Also Read | Delhi: Karnataka-Bound Couple Welcomes Baby Boy at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, See Adorable Pic of Newborn.

Though the exhibition is not intended to be illustrative, according to the organisers, viewers would find "all 18 episodes of The Mahabharat condensed in each work".

Depicted extensively in Indian art, the epic has seen a stunning range of interpretations over the time, from antiquity's descriptive sculptures and gloriously detailed miniatures to more contemporary readings.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman Alleges Her Kidneys Fraudulently Removed, Wants Doctor’s Organs Who Operated on Her.

"There is a popular Bengali adage, ‘Ja nei Mahabharatey, ta nei Bharatey,' which approximately translates as, ‘There's nothing in Bharat, that's not there in The Mahabharat. Dare I say that through this exhibition, Vyasa revisits his Mahabharat through the eyes of four outstanding artists in a post-millennial setting," said the curator in a statement.

So, where Ganguly has based her paintings on her interpretation of epic events, Aich has imagined himself as a ferocious warrior in the most important battle of the epic in Kurukshetra.

Artist Bhattacharjee shows empathy with the epic heroes' inevitable loneliness through his work.

The exhibition will come to a close on December 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)