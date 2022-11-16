Patna, November 16: Sunita Devi, the 38-year-old woman whose both kidneys were removed illegally at a private hospital, has demanded that she be given the organs of the doctor who operated on her. Sunita, who is on daily dialysis for survival, was at the hospital for hysterectomy surgery in September when the doctors removed her kidneys without her approval.

Sunita is currently undergoing treatment at the state government’s Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, according to a report published in the Times of India. Sunita, while interacting with local media, appealed to the state government to immediately arrest the accused doctor, who is on the run, for illegal kidney removal. Bihar Shocker: 50 Students Fall Ill, Complain of Stomach Ache and Vomiting, After Consuming Midday Meal in Bhojpur.

The incident came to light when the woman complained of continuous stomach aches a few days after the surgery. She was then rushed to the SKMCH after her condition deteriorated. After the tests, the doctors told her that both her kidneys are “missing”. Sunita was then referred to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna for treatment but was sent back to SKMCH hospital after treatment there. Nagpur Girl Accidently Swallows Safety Pin While Adjusting Hijab, Here's How Doctors Saved Her Life.

Meanwhile, the IGIMS has told the woman that she is enrolled for a transplant and whenever the kidneys become available there, she will be called in. The woman has three minor children.

