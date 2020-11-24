New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Aiming at boosting mental health and providing fun amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Artist Event Cricket League (AECL) is all set to commence in its third season, close on heels of the success of Indian Premier League 2020.

It has been observed by health experts that the ongoing pandemic has badly affected the mental health of people.

"The main aim is to gather artists on a single platform for fun and entertainment. In these times, when people have developed mental health issues like depression and anxiety, a friendly ambience is always the requirement. Cricket is one such team game that brings joy and it has the potential to create opportunities to know each other better," said AECL Founder Ashish Mathur.

"The global pandemic has not only struck the lives of the common man but also the businesses, especially those involving social gatherings, have shut down," Mathur added.

Dr Nand Kumar, professor of the psychiatry department at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, said that mental health is a major cause of suffering during the COVID. "However, the collective experience of the virus pandemic is exacerbated symptoms of poor mental health such as anxiety, fatigue, feelings of hopelessness, suicidal tendencies and so on. It has increased the stress of the common man due to loss of job, education etc. Also, the general access to healthcare, especially mental healthcare, has been massively impacted and hampered in this coronavirus crisis," said Dr Kumar.

A study published in the leading medical journal of Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics has noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on mental health. (ANI)

