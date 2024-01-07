Itanagar, Jan 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has asserted that his government is committed to preserve the vibrant culture of various tribal communities in the state.

He attended the golden jubilee celebration of the Si-Donyi festival of the Tagin community at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday and said the state government has been working steadfastly to protect indigenous culture.

Expressing gratitude to the festival organising committee for inviting him to join the celebration along with Union Earth Science Minister Kiren Rijiju, Khandu said he has taken note of suggestions provided by the Tagin Cultural Society for the preservation of vibrant Tagin culture and identity.

“The Si Donyi celebration has brought alive the profound connection with our indigenous culture...We will steadfastly work on it, as we should not erode our culture with changing times,” the chief minister said.

Laying the foundation stone for the Si Donyi festival ground on the occasion, Khandu asked the authorities to design it in such a way that the entire complex showcases the rich, vibrant tradition and cultural heritage of the Tagin community.

Khandu lauded the people for supporting developmental projects initiated by the state and central governments, which, he claimed, have changed the overall scenario of the district.

Talking about connectivity, he said that a portion of the Trans Arunachal Highway that will connect the district with the rest of the state will be completed by April this year, according to a CMO communiqué.

“Those executing the project have informed me that the road will be completed within the next two months and one bridge on the highway will be ready by April,” Khandu said.

The government has proposed to establish an airport near Dumporijo, he said.

The chief minister expressed optimism that once the highway is through and the airport becomes functional, the district will witness a boom in economic activities.

“I can assure you that Upper Subansiri with its virgin nature and rich culture can attract a large number of tourists from across the globe,” he said at the event.

With the Subansiri river flowing through the heart of the district, Khandu said Upper Subansiri is about to witness a sea change.

“We have already signed an MoU with NHPC to harness the hydropower potential of about 2000 MW in the district. Work will soon start on the ground and then the face of Daporijo and the district will change,” he said.

Khandu appreciated the local representatives for their work in developing Daporijo township roads and assured people that the construction of more such projects would also be sanctioned soon.

All four legislators of the district – Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, MLAs Tanya Soki, Rode Bui and Nyato Dukam – were present at the celebration.

Khandu also inaugurated water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission scheme for Lingko village, Chetam, Segi-Gusar and Maro circle headquarters.

He also inaugurated the Daporijo township road and drainage system, a road from Soki to Raji village and an eco-fishery park, besides, laying the foundation stone for a multi-storey parking lot at Daporijo, the communiqué added.

