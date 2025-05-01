Itanagar, May 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday extended warm greetings to the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the occasion of their state foundation day.

Speaking at a celebratory event held at Raj Bhavan here, the governor paid heartfelt tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, acknowledging their immense contributions to India's unity and nation-building.

Highlighting the cultural ties between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat, Parnaik shared his personal experience of attending the annual Madhavpur Fair in Gujarat, which commemorates the union of Lord Krishna and Rukmini.

He noted that folklore from both Gujarat and parts of the Northeast, including Arunachal, connects Rukmini's origins to this region, symbolising a deep-rooted cultural bond.

Parnaik also recognised the Marathi community's key role in Arunachal's educational and social development during its formative years in the 1960s. He recalled initiatives such as student exchange programmes that significantly contributed to the state's early progress and integration into the national mainstream.

Expressing gratitude, the governor thanked the Gujarati and Marathi communities for their continued contribution to Arunachal Pradesh's development journey.

The event was attended by members of the Gujarati and Marathi communities residing or serving in Arunachal Pradesh and aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting national unity through cultural harmony.

