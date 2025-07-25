Itanagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday emphasised the crucial role played by the Army in defending the state's borders besides contributing significantly to the development of the remote and sensitive regions, an official statement said here.

Addressing Army officers at Dinjan Military Station in Assam's Tinsukia district, Parnaik spoke on the evolving global geopolitical landscape and urged officers to study ‘Operation Sindoor' from strategic, operational, and humanitarian angles.

Also Read | 'Mere Friendship With Girl Doesn't Give Man Right To Have Sex Without Consent': Delhi High Court Dismisses Man's Bail Plea Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor.

He highlighted the operation's broader implications and called it a valuable learning opportunity that could sharpen their professional and tactical competence.

The governor stressed on the importance of operational preparedness, perception management, and leveraging modern technologies in contemporary warfare.

Also Read | India Open To Share AI Models With Global South, Country's Linguistic Diversity Can Help in Natural Language Processing Development: IT Secretary S Krishnan.

"Staying one step ahead of potential threats is not an option, it is a necessity," he asserted, urging officers to remain alert to adversarial tactics while continually strengthening their capabilities.

Appreciating the Army's outreach in the state, the governor lauded units that go beyond the call of duty, especially those supporting education and healthcare in border villages.

He encouraged further expansion of these people-centric efforts under ‘Operation Sadbhavana' to deepen the trust between the armed forces and local communities.

Earlier, GOC of the 2 Mountain Division, Maj Gen V S Deshpande, briefed the governor on the Division's operational mandate and ongoing goodwill initiatives under the Sadbhavana projects.

He noted that these efforts not only ensure security but also foster enduring partnerships with the people of Arunachal's remote frontier areas.

The interaction highlighted the Army's dual mission in Arunachal Pradesh, defending the borders and nurturing grassroots development, both of which remain critical to national security and regional stability.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)