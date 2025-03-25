Itanagar, Mar 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Tuesday emphasised the importance of higher and technical education in an increasingly dynamic world.

Inaugurating the 22nd Higher and Technical Education Conference organised by the state government here, he highlighted the crucial role educational institutions play in preparing students not only for employment but also for leadership by fostering knowledge, skills, and an innovation-driven mindset.

Parnaik underlined the transformative impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, stating that it aims to reshape India's education system by focusing on skill development, entrepreneurship, and practical learning, an official statement said.

"The NEP promotes flexible curricula integrating academic and practical skills, encourages early-stage vocational education through internships, and enhances students' employability by focusing on critical thinking, problem-solving, digital literacy, and creativity," he pointed out.

The governor noted that the NEP fosters entrepreneurship, supports technology-driven learning, promotes startups and innovation, and aligns with the Skill India Mission to bridge the gap between education and industry requirements.

He emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh's higher education sector stands at a critical juncture, facing challenges yet holding immense potential for growth.

"Strategic reforms and investments in infrastructure, digital learning, vocational education, and industry partnerships can create a robust educational ecosystem that empowers students and drives socio-economic development," he said.

Parnaik asserted that with sustained support from the government, academic institutions, and private stakeholders, Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to emerge as a centre of excellence in higher and technical education, providing its youth with enhanced opportunities for learning and career advancement.

The governor underscored the importance of the one-day conference, noting that in an era of rapid technological advancements and shifting global demands, the event serves as a critical platform for collaboration and innovation.

Bringing together educators, policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and students, the conference aims to foster innovation in education, bridge academia-industry gaps, discuss policy development and reforms, encourage research and knowledge exchange, enhance professional development, and address emerging challenges in automation and artificial intelligence.

During the event, he felicitated two pioneers of higher education in the state and conferred several prestigious awards, including the Governor's Award to undergraduate toppers of 2024, the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) Gold Medal to top government polytechnic students, and the Outstanding College Teacher's Awards.

Among those present at the event were state Education Minister P D Sona, MLA Mutchu Mithi, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, who also addressed the gathering.

