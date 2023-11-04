Papum Pare (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh police seized a total of 226.723 kg of Cannabis during a search operation and arrested two persons in Papum Pare district, officials on Friday.

According to officials, on the basis of specific information Papum Pare district launched a search operation on October 31 and intercepted a car coming from Kalakthang, West Kameng district. When searched for Cannabis weighing 108.723 kg recovered from the possession of Rashidul Islam (23) a resident of Udalguri District in Assam.

During interrogation, Rasidul Islam revealed the source of Cannabis. Accordingly, a Police team proceeded to Kalakthang, following the identification done by the accused arrested the main Cannabis supplier, and recovered another 118 kg of Cannabis from his possession.

The accused was identified as Phurpa Tashi Langla, a resident of BetChilling Village, Kalakthang, West Kameng district. (ANI)

