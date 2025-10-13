Sigar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Spearhead Division of Spearcorps conducted a significant Military-Civil Fusion event at Sigar Military Station in Arunachal Pradesh.

It was aimed at fostering synergy, understanding and cooperation between the Indian Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, DGP Anand Mohan, Major General Vivek Bankshi, General Officer Commanding, Spearhead Division, and other dignitaries from various departments and the Indian Army attended the Interaction.

The attendees brainstormed on collaborative activities in diverse fields of humanitarian and disaster relief operations, integrated development in border areas, border tourism, and socio-cultural development.

While appreciating the efforts of Spear Crops towards the welfare of veterans in the State, the participants also discussed other steps that can be taken towards veterans' welfare.

They also witnessed a display of high-end military equipment, including drones that showcased the technological advancements in the Indian Army achieved through Atmanirbhar Initiatives.

The civil dignitaries commended the Armed Forces for ensuring security, while also supporting communities and developmental initiatives.

The event successfully reinforced the spirit of "Whole of Nation Approach", highlighting the shared vision of progress, security and harmony between the civil administration and the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

