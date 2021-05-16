Itanagar, May 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 21,622, as 249 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll increased to 78, with a person from Tajang Village in Lower Subansiri district, succumbing to the infection at the Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) at Ziro on Saturday, the official said.

The 53-year-old man died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and was suffering from acute gastroenteritis, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,251 active COVID-19 cases.

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 76, followed by Lohit (23), Changlang (19), Lower Subansiri and Tawang reported 16 cases each, Lower Siang and Namsai with 15 cases each and East Siang reported 11 fresh cases.

Nine new cases were also reported from Tirap, eight each from Lower Dibang Valley and West Siang, six each from West Kameng and Upper Subansiri, five each from Dibang Valley and Papumpare, three each from Pakke Kessang and Anjaw, two from East Kameng and one each from Kra Daadi, Kamle and Longding district respectively.

Of the fresh cases, 218 were detected through rapid antigen test, 23 through RT-PCR and 8 through TrueNat method, Jampa said, adding that 72 people have symptoms.

At least 199 more people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 19,293.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 89.23 per cent while the active percentage stands at 10.41 and the positivity rate at 8.99 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 564, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (200), Changlang (181), Lower Subansiri (163), Lohit (158), Namsai (148), Tawang (124) and West Kameng at 107.

Altogether, 5,00,708 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 2,770 on Saturday, the SSO said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 3,04,739 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination programme in January.

Registration for vaccination of people in the age group of 18-44 years has started from Saturday and the inoculation drive would begin from Monday, Dr Padung added.

The state government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state capital for another two weeks and enforced strict measures including, curfew throughout the state to contain the spread of the virus.

