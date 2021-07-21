Itanagar, Jul 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,804 as 476 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 203 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from the Capital Complex Region at 131, followed by West Kameng (40), Tawang (38), Lower Subansiri (34), Papumpare (31), East Siang (30), Upper Subansiri and Leparada at 25 each and Longding (21) .

Seventeen fresh cases were also reported from Namsai, 13 from Changlang, 11 from Anjaw, 10 cases each from Siang, Upper Siang and Tirap, eight from Lower Dibang Valley, five each from Lower Siang and Kurung Kumey, four from East Kameng, three each from West Siang and Kra Daadi and two from Kamle, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 439 were detected through rapid antigen test, 21 through RT-PCR and 16 by TrueNat method, the SSO said, adding that 220 people were symptomatic of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 4,332 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

As many as 404 patients were cured of the disease on Tuesday taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 39,269, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 89.65 per cent while the active percentage stands at 9.89 and the positivity rate at 8.10 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 1,134, followed by West Kameng (325), Lohit (314), Papumpare (286), East Siang (274) and Lower Subansiri at 245 cases.

Altogether, 8,71,328 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,874 on Tuesday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer, Dr Dimong Padung informed that a total of 7,93,366 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.

