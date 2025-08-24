Anini (Arunachal Pradesh), August 24: The Dibang Adi Family, Anini, celebrated the Pre-Solung Festival 2025 on Saturday with great enthusiasm, bringing together community members, dignitaries, and youth in a vibrant cultural gathering at Anini, Dibang Valley.

The occasion was graced by Mopi Mihu, MLA, Dibang Valley district-cum-Advisor to the Ministers of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Geology, Mining & Minerals, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, as the Chief Guest, and Dipen Molo, District BJP President, Dibang Valley, as the Guest of Honour.

The day's programme began with the traditional Taku-Taabat Solung rituals performed by the Donyi-Polo Abu (Priest), followed by the unfurling of the Solung Flag and the rendition of the Solung Anthem.

Welcoming the gathering, Alom Apang, Chief Advisor of the Dibang Adi Family, extended warm greetings to all participants. Nixon Danggen, President of the Pre-Solung Celebration Committee 2025, highlighted the cultural significance of the Solung festival, describing it as a celebration of tradition, community solidarity, and heritage preservation.

A felicitation ceremony was held to honour the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, and other dignitaries present. One of the highlights of the evening was the prize distribution ceremony of the Pre-Solung Futsal Tournament 2025, held earlier this month.

Antibiotic Avengers emerged as the champions, receiving Rs 20,000 and a trophy, while Siire Football Club secured the runners-up position with Rs 10,000. Special awards were also presented to outstanding performers, including best scorers, goalkeeper, and best player, alongside recognition for discipline and teamwork.

Addressing the gathering, both the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour appreciated the Dibang Adi Family's efforts to promote cultural values while also engaging the youth through sporting and festive activities.

The Pre-Solung Festival 2025 reaffirmed the enduring traditions of the Adi community, blending reverence for heritage with the energy of modern celebrations. (ANI)

