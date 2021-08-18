Itanagar, Aug 18 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh logged 142 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 51,655, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the frontier state remained at 252 as no fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 30, followed by Lower Subansiri (24) and Anjaw, East Siang and Leparada (8 each), among other districts.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,763 active cases, while 49,640 people have recovered from the disease so far, Jampa said.

The recovery rate stood at 96.10 per cent and the positivity rate at 3.56 per cent.

Altogether, 10,11,678 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 3,988 since Tuesday, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said a total of 9,16,075 people have been administered vaccines thus far.

