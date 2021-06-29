Itanagar, Jun 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 295 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,227, a senior health official said.

The toll remained at 167 with no fresh casualties reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of new cases at 73, followed by Upper Subansiri (37) and Changlang (23), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the fresh cases, 280 were detected through rapid antigen tests, eight through RT-PCR and seven by TrueNat methods, he said.

There are 2,577 active cases in the state at present, he said.

In the last 24 hours, 213 patients recovered from the disease, taking total recoveries to 32,483, Jampa said.

The new cases were detected after testing 5,297 samples on Monday, he said.

