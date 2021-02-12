Itanagar, Feb 12 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the state to 16,832, a health department official said on Friday.

The fresh case from Namsai district was detected through rapid antigen test, he said.

No one was cured of the disease on Thursday, and the total number of recoveries remained at 16,771, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.63 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has five active cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection.

Altogether, 3,98,970 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 585 on Thursday, and the positivity ratio was at 0.02 per cent, the SSO said.

State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 21,122 health and frontline workers have so far received the vaccine shots.

Seven cases of adverse event following immunisation have been reported, the SIO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)