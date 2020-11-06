Itanagar, Nov 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 15,244 on Friday as 84 more people, including seven health workers, tested positive for the infection, an official said.

Of the fresh cases, 22 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 17 from Shi-Yomi, 14 from Lower Dibang Valley and six from Changlang district, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Four new cases each were also registered in East Siang and Lower Subansiri, three each in Namsai, Upper Siang and West Kameng, two each in Papumpare and Lepa Rada and one each in West Siang, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Tirap districts, he said.

"An Assam Rifles jawan and seven health workers are among new patients. Two fresh infections were detected through TrueNat methods and 82 through rapid antigen tests," Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate in the state currently stands at 10.92 per cent.

Barring 13, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, he said.

According to the official, 108 more patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 13,580.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is at 89.08 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,621 active coronavirus cases.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 933, followed by West Kameng (85), West Siang (64) and East Siang (63), Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 3,27,812 samples for COVID-19, including 1,989 on Thursday, he added.

