New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 150 electric buses in the national capital.

Further, three electric depots for these buses will also be started in Delhi.

Addressing the gathering after launching the electric vehicles, Kejriwal said, "Today, I am happy and hope the people of Delhi are also happy. Today, 150 electric buses have been welcomed on the roads of Delhi. I also took a short ride on one of the buses. These are very beautiful and luxurious buses."

"The quality of air conditioners is very good. Take a joy ride in these buses. Electric buses will reduce pollution. Another 150 more buses are going to come in a month," he said.

Kejriwal said that Delhiites will be able to travel for free for the coming three days in e-buses. "Delhi will equal the national record for induction of the largest number of electric buses in the country," he said.

Notably, the Delhi government has earlier also approved to run off 75 inter-state buses along 11 routes across five states and a Union Territory. Earlier this month, cabinet minister Kailash Gahlot of the Delhi government had flagged off 100 new CNG buses along with an all-new Electric bus from the DTC Indraprastha depot. (ANI)

