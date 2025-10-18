New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal participated in a Diwali get-together organised by the party's women's wing at its headquarters on Saturday.

In a post on social media platform X, Kejriwal shared that he met with mothers and sisters at the event and extended heartfelt wishes for Diwali and the upcoming festivals, praying for happiness, peace, tranquillity, and prosperity for all families.

"I participated in the Diwali get-together program of the women's wing organised at the party office and met all the mothers and sisters. Heartfelt wishes to all for Diwali and the upcoming festivals. May your life be filled with happiness, and may there always be peace, tranquillity, and prosperity in your family," he posted on X.

Speaking at the event, AAP leader Kejriwal extended greetings for Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja, while criticising the BJP-led government in Delhi. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has disrupted the state's education, healthcare, electricity and water systems, resulting in high bills for citizens. Kejriwal further claimed that the BJP's governance in Delhi has failed.

"Wishing everyone a joyful Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja. Our government worked hard to ensure quality education, healthcare, electricity, and water in Delhi, but since the BJP took over, these systems have deteriorated. Instead of reliable electricity and water, people are receiving hefty bills. The BJP's four-engine governance has failed to deliver for Delhi. We now look forward to a change in the upcoming elections, said the AAP convenor.

According to the official AAP handle on X, Kejriwal also performed a worship ceremony at the party headquarters on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, praying for the well-being and prosperity of the country's citizens.

Dhanteras is dedicated to the worship of Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, along with Goddess Mahalakshmi and Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity. It is considered an auspicious day to make new purchases.

Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is regarded as the god of Ayurveda and is believed to have imparted the knowledge of medical science to alleviate human ailments. The first day of Diwali festivities begins with Dhanteras, marking the commencement of the celebrations. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on the intervening night of October 20 and 21.

The day is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja, according to the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. (ANI)

