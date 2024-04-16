New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved to court, seeking permission to consult his regular doctor through video conferencing. It is said that his blood sugar is fluctuating, and he wants to consult his regular doctor.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal directed ED to file a reply on the application. The court listed the matter for hearing on April 18.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Electioneering, Campaigning To End by 6 PM on April 17 in State, Says CEO Satyabrata Sahoo.

Kejriwal's counsel submitted before the court that his blood sugar level is fluctuating and went down to 46.

In this situation, he should be allowed to consult his doctor three times a week, counsel Vivek Jain submitted.

Also Read | Student Suicide at Basara IIIT: 17-Year-Old Student Ends Life by Hanging Self in Hostel on Campus of RGUKT.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (ED) Simon Benjamin argued that in jail there are facilities and he can be examined there. He said that he wants to file a reply on the application.

Kejriwal's counsel argued that why ED is opposing if he is taking care of his health.

Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody after his arrest by the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The Delhi Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till April 23 in the money laundering case connected to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

Earlier, AAP leader Kejriwal approached the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court judgement that dismissed his plea against arrest by the ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.

On April 9, the High Court dismissed his plea for release from jail and rejected his argument of political vendetta amid the looming Lok Sabha elections.

The High Court had said that Kejriwal's absence from nine ED summons over six months undermined any claims of special privilege as Chief Minister, suggesting his arrest was an inevitable consequence of his non-cooperation.

Filing the appeal against the High Court judgement, Kejriwal said that there is no material in the possession of the Enforcement Directorate on the basis of which an inference of guilt can be made under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The arrest was made solely based on the subsequent, contradictory, and highly belated statements of co-accused who have now turned approvers, the appeal stated.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)