New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): After Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's meeting with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources said on Friday that the chief minister has been successful in convincing the high command and there is no immediate threat to his post.

The Congress top brass had summoned CM Baghel to discuss the Chhattisgarh Congress tussle. Soon after that, CM Baghel's several supporters, including 55 MLAs, 15 district presidents, and five mayors, reached Delhi on Thursday.

Sources say that the CM has been successful in convincing Rahul Gandhi and as a result of this, Gandhi may tour Chhattisgarh next week. The meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went on for over three hours.

State health minister TS Singh Deo raised a banner of revolt against the chief minister, demanding a change in leadership according to the rotation policy. The Baghel government had completed 2.5 years in office in June this year.

A source, who attended the meeting, said that CM Baghel had also listed out the welfare scheme initiated by his government. "The CM said that the governance of Chhattisgarh government under his leadership is better than the Gujarat government. The Congress party can present the Chhattisgarh Model of governance before the country. Baghel also said that his government has taken several initiatives on welfare schemes rolled out for Adivasis and development of rural economy," the source said.

Later, while speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, CM Baghel said that on his request, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be touring Chhattisgarh next week. "As a chief minister, I have invited Rahul Gandhi to Chhattisgarh," said CM Baghel.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the supporters of CM Baghel who were in Delhi held a back-to-back meeting PL Puniya, Congress in-charge in Chhattisgarh, and KC Venugopal, General Secretary of AICC. An MLA, requesting anonymity, said that if the party contests the upcoming Assembly election under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel then only there is a chance of winning the polls.

The MLA also said that he believes in the central leadership of the party but he wants to see Baghel as chief minister.

However, during all these meetings, TS Singh Deo was not present. Meanwhile, on Thursday, TS Singh Deo told ANI that in a team everyone wants to become a captain. (ANI)

