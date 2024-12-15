New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): As cold wave conditions gripped the national capital, with temperature dropping to low single digits, multiple people across Delhi took refuge in shelter homes.

Visuals from the Jama Masjid area, AIIMS Delhi area and other areas showed people wearing thick blankets and trying to get some sleep in the cold conditions.

Ved Pal, who works at the shelter near AIIMS Delhi highlighted how over 40 people used the shelter on Saturday night.

"This is a family shelter, and here we give them a proper bed, and as many blankets as they want. They also get food twice a day, and get tea and rusk in the morning too," he told ANI.

Talking about the medical facilities available, he said that a doctor visits them if anyone has a health problem, or they are taken to the nearby AIIMS hospital if needed.

"We have a first aid box here, and when the doctor visits we give the medicine through their orders, otherwise we try to also help them get to the hospital. We keep the general medicine like paracetamol," he said.

In a separate shelter, Somu Malhotra highlighted the facilities for getting medicine, and proper beds in the different shelters of 22 people.

"This shelter has both kinds of people, families and bachelors. In this shelter, we have medicines, a proper bed, and there are arrangements for food too, like tea, and rusk. For any medical assistance, we have AIIMS nearby, and we also have a first aid box," he told ANI.

Roshan Kumar, who was at the shelter near Jama Masjid praised the Delhi government for giving all the necessary facilities to the people at the shelter

"There are around 4 shelters here (near Jama Masjid), in some shelters, the capacity is 30 people, while another one has a capacity of 100 people, in the shelter we have all the facilities, and we also get regular food three times a day. The Delhi government has given us all the facilities, including medical facilities," Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned of 'cold wave to severe cold wave' conditions in parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

IMD scientist, Soma Sen Roy warned of the possibility of a 1-2 degree Celsius drop in temperature due to winds blowing in North India. She also said that the cold wave will last for one to two days in North and Central India

IMD recorded the minimum temperature on December 14 at 8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature forecast for today is expected to be 7 degrees. (ANI)

