Mathura, April 11: Advance online registration has been made mandatory for people visiting the famous Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan from April 13, and entry will be denied to those not following Covid-19 norms, an office-bearer of the temple said Sunday.

"The step has been taken in the interest of devotees considering the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the second wave," said Munish Sharma, the manager of the temple.

He said it was becoming extremely difficult for the temple management to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 norms owing to the heavy rush of devotees at the temple. The devotees may use an online link for prior registration, and no more than 2,000 visitors would be allowed inside the temple in a day, the temple official said.

He said only a limited number of devotees would be allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum at any given time and nobody would allowed to stay in for more than two-three minutes. He said the devotees would be allowed entry and exit only through designated gates. Devotees have also been advised not to bring children or elderly people, the temple official said, without specifying the age limits.

