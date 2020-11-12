Idukki (Kerala) [India], November 12 (ANI): With Kerala local body polls around the corner, in Munnar, the election enthusiasm of plantation workers are palpable as they vie with each other to hoist flags of political parties.

Waving in the green terrain of Munnar- famous for its tea and coffee plantation and greenery that attracts tourist, one of the mainstays for Kerala's revenue generation - are now flags of CPI (M), CPI Congress and BJP.

Munnar is slowly but surely getting out of the Pettimudi landslide that killed more than 65 people, bodies of many being found after many days of searches extending up to weeks.

"The polls are a hope. Be it local body polls or assembly polls. We are getting a voice by way of casting our vote. We hope that those elected will do the needful for addressing our problems we face in these settlements made of tin sheet and covered by asbestos," said Muruguan, one of the plantation workers.

He is working in one of the unions, which have a major say in workers issues, with all major political parties having a presence here

Like Murugan, Palani is also busy to adorn the lush green tea gardens with colourful flags of political parties.

"We are trying to cope up. It is not yet clear who the candidates will be, including the major political parties, but plantation workers are ready. It is the labour leaders in the estates who are active in hoisting flags and booking places. Left and right parties have not yet announced their candidates. In many wards, multiple candidates are there to file nomination," said Palani.

The deadline for filing nomination for the polls is Thursday.

As a clear picture will evolve in the coming days, the decision of the political parties is to intensify the direct campaign only after deciding the candidates.

All major parties - Left, UDF and BJP -are in the main fray with their support from plantation workers by way of hoisting flags of respective political parties into votes.

With the start of the direct campaign, there are scores of plantation workers who are eagerly waiting to be active in the election campaigns. (ANI)

