New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Ashes of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be immersed in the Ganga at Haridwar around noon on Saturday, said a source.

"Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and several other senior dignitaries from the state will be present on the occasion," the source said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Minor Boy Killed in Hit-And-Run Case in Pune; Case Registered.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday alongside his wife Madhulika Rawat.

Last rites were performed by their daughters Kritika and Tarini.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall, Snowfall During December 13-15.

An IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday claimed the lives of 13 people including CDS Rawat, his wife and his defence adviser Brigadier Lidder.

Other defence forces personnel who died in the chopper crash are CDS Rawat's Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B. Sai Teja.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the crash, has been shifted to Air Force Command hospital at Bengaluru for further treatment.

The Centre has ordered a 'tri service' inquiry into the accident. The inquiry will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)