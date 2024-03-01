Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], March 1 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the Sambalpur-Hatia-Gorakhpur Maurya Express on Friday from Odisha's Sambalpur railway station.

Earlier, the train used to run between Gorakhpur and Hatia, and people were demanding its extension till Sambalpur. Fulfilling people's demand, the train is now extended to Sambalpur without making any changes in the scheduled timing or stoppages between Gorakhpur and Hatia.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "There was a demand from the people of North India that the Maurya Express, which used to come from Gorakhpur to Hatia, should come to our Sambalpur. That day has come today."

"The extension from Sambalpur to Gorakhpur will be beneficial for the residents of Western Odisha travelling to Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur," he added.

The train will have stoppages at important stations, including Rengali, Jharsuguda, and Rourkela, between Sambalpur and Hatia. (ANI)

