Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 26 (ANI): Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reviewed ongoing railway projects and traffic facility works in Odisha.

The Union minister reviewed the projects with the general manager and other heads of departments of East Coast Railway at ECoR headquarters at Rail Sadan, Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar.

Vaishnaw advised railway officials to expedite construction work so that the ongoing works are completed at the earliest. He also advised officials to remain in constant touch and coordinate with all agencies and state officials to ensure completion the projects at the earliest.

Taking part in the 'Odisha Nirman Conclave-2022', the Railways minister spoke at length about the transformation in the Railways by way of multiple vision, new innovation, early completion of projects and improved port connectivity, among others.

Speaking to mediapersons, Vaishnaw said before 2014, Odisha would get merely Rs 830 crore in budgetary allocation. However, he said this year, Odisha got about Rs 10,000 crore in budgetary allocation, much more than was expected.

He also informed that a mere 20 to 25 km of rail line was developed in the state before the BJP camke to power at the Centre in 2014. However, last year, about 180 kms of rail line was completed in the state and another 550 kms will be developed this year, the minister said.

Vaishnaw further informed that 28 railway stations are planned to be redeveloped, adding that the tendering process has been completed and work is already underway.

He said Odisha will also get a 'Vande Bharat Express' very soon.

Vaishnaw added that the Railways is also planning to run a 'Jagannath Circuit' train before the Rath Yatra to showcase the great culture, heritage and history of Lord Jagannath and Odisha. (ANI)

