Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday unearthed a stone structure suspected to be remains of an ancient temple during excavation near Shree Lingaraj Temple here.

The ASI came across the stone structure engraved with arts while undertaking the excavation drive being done under the Ekamra Kshetra heritage project for beautification of the Lingaraj temple and its surroundings, said ASI Odisha circle Superintendent Arun Mallick.

"So far we have found a portion of wall containing some beautifully engraved statues of danseuses of the temple which was earlier buried under the campus of the demolished Sanskrit college. Another side of the wall is being dug out, It will require 10 more days to completely bring out the structure," Mallick said.

He, however, expressed apprehension that some portion of the structure might have been damaged due to use of machines while digging the area under the beautification drive.

The ASI team, however, carried out the excavation works by using scientific methods. The remains were in the premises of the 11th century Suka-sari temple complex close to Shree Lingaraj Temple.

