Guwahati, Nov 30 (PTI) Assam reported 159 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 2,12,776, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

No new deaths were reported by the state for the second consecutive day with the fatality rate remaining at 0.46 per cent.

The state did not report any death for two consecutive days on November 4 and 5, and again on November 18 and 26. Besides, no fatalities were reported on Sunday and Monday.

The highest 52 new cases were detected in the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Assam has so far tested over 53.14 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 22,863 on Monday.

Meanwhile, 110 patients were discharged after recovery during the day.

There are 3,350 active cases in the state at present, while 2,08,283 patients have recovered. So far, 981 people have died of COVID-19 and three migrated out of the state.

Following the considerable decline in the cases, the government has shut all temporary COVID Care Centres in the state, Sarma said at a press conference.

At present, patients are undergoing treatment only at hospitals, he said.

Considering the improved situation, it has been decided to reopen the hostels of colleges and universities for final year students, and for students of classes 10 and 12 of residential schools from December 15, the minister said.

Elementary schools in the state will reopen from January 1 in a staggered manner, he said.

In November, there has been a steady decline in the number of cases, and by November 28 all temporary centres have been closed down, Sarma said.

"As of date, the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control though in other parts of the country and the world, there is a second or a third wave. The state government will continue to remain alert and will take stringent measures if the situation demands," he said.

