Tinsukia, May 4 (PTI) Five police personnel were suspended on Sunday, and the officer in-charge (OC) of a police station in Assam's Tinsukia district was transferred after it was alleged that they were involved in assaulting a man, officials said.

An enquiry was also ordered by Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, they said.

The man, who had got into an argument with the police during polling for panchayat elections on Friday, was allegedly brought to the Bordumsa police station the next night on instructions of the OC, Biswajit Saharia.

He was allegedly mercilessly beaten up inside the police station. After the locals learnt of the incident, they started protesting, demanding action against the personnel involved.

Two sub-inspectors and three constables were suspended with immediate effect and closed to the district headquarter, officials said.

The OC, Saharia, was transferred and closed to reserve, they said.

The SP also ordered the sub-divisional police officer of Margherita, Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathode, to conduct an enquiry and submit the report within 48 hours for further action.

