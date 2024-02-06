Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) More than 830 children were rescued during operations against child marriage in Assam in 2022, the assembly was informed on Tuesday.

Responding to a written question by BJP legislator Manab Deka, Women and Child Welfare Minister Ajanta Neog said the highest number of rescues at 116 was made in Dhubri district, followed by 82 in Baksa and 61 in Karimganj.

These rescue operations were conducted from January to December of 2022.

There were no reports of rescue of minors in anti-child marriage operations in 2022 from Golaghat and West Karbi Anglong district, the minister said.

Neog said the rescued children are dealt with as per provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, with the government facilitating their return to families or rehabilitation through other means, as deemed fit.

