Assam Police seizes 92 kg of ganja from the Bajali district (Photo/ANI)

Bajali (Assam) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Assam Police on Sunday seized 92.550 kg of ganja and arrested one person, said Police.

According to Police, the arrested person has been identified as Koilash Das.

Also Read | JEE Main Result 2022: NTA Likely To Announce JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 Exam Results Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bajali and Nalbari district police forces carried out a joint operation at Mahtali Gaon in Bajali last evening.

During the search operation at the shop of Koilash Das, the police team seized Ganja from his possession.

Also Read | Karnataka: Idgah Maidan Row To Resurface As State Civic Agency Says Its Government Property.

Earlier on August 2, in a joint operation conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force and the Assam Police, narcotics worth Rs 15 crore had been seized from Assam's Karbi Anglong district. In the operation, three drug smugglers had also been apprehended. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)