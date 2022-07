Guwahati, Jul 21 (PTI) Assam logged 830 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since February 3, pushing the tally to 7,32,492, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

During the last 24 hours, two persons died due to the infection - one each in Jorhat and Nalbari - it said. The death toll stands at 8,008.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Alerts for Delhi, Rajasthan; Heavy Rainfall Predicted Over Tamil Nadu, Kerala.

The state's positivity rate rose to 10.85 per cent, as 7,651 samples were tested on Wednesday. On February 3, it had reported 1,019 new cases out of 33,489 samples that were tested.

Assam now has 5,243 active cases, while a total of 7,19,241 people have recovered from the disease so far, the NHM said.

Also Read | Rupee Falls 1 Paisa to All-Time Low of 80.06 Against US Dollar in Early Trade.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 37 fresh cases, followed by Baksa (84), Sonitpur (71) and Dibrugarh (57).

Altogether, 4,74,99,631 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state till Wednesday, the NHM added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)